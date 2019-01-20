The highly-awaited book sale is back in Manila from February 22 to March 4, bringing with it over 2 million new books and huge discounts

Published 2:03 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Big Bad Wolf is making his return to the city, and no, there’s nothing to be scared about – rather, it's something bookworms have every right to get excited for.

Big Bad Wolf, the world’s largest book sale, is coming to town again.

The fair will be visiting Manila the second time around, now bringing with it over 2 million new books of various genres, as well as wild discounts of up to 90% off.

It'll be running from February 22 to March 4, 2019, at the World Trade Center, Pasay City.

Another bonus? Admission is free and the sale is open 24 hours.

Big Bad Wolf started back in 2009 in Malaysia. Since then, their mission to provide people with affordable books has expanded to Indonesia, Thailand, and to the Philippines. – Rappler.com