The massive book sale opens in Manila for the second year in a row

Published 3:00 PM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – They say it's the "world's biggest book sale," and anyone who goes might be inclined to agree. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale kicked off with a special preview for select guests on Thursday, February 21, with stacks upon stacks of books calling out to attendees.

This year, the organizers said there are two million books on sale, spanning a range of genres, including the hardbound, special interest coffee table books and collectibles that drew people in at last year's sale, to graphic novels, to augmented reality children's books.

The sale this year also sees a more robust fiction section, with more contemporary novels, chick lit, literary winners, and classics.

"Learning from last year's sale here in Manila, we've come back with [a] better selection of books specially curated based on customer's response and demand. This year, Filipino readers can expect to find more fiction books from authors such as JK Rowling, Paulo Coelho, Rick Riordan, and more," Big Bad Wolf founder Andrew Yap said.

The books on sale are discounted by up to 90%.

Even the VIP preview on the 21st already drew in quite the crowd – and lines at the checkout were long and snaking. Many customers came prepared to hoard, bringing suitcases to put their purchases in – a hack that serious book hoarders may want to try when they go to the sale.

Of course, those who want to avoid the throng of people have the option of going during an off hour – the sale, after all, is open for 24 hours and will run for 11 straight days. The sale opens to the public on Friday, February 22, and will run until March 4. Admission is free. – Rappler.com