Author Josh Malerman says that 'Bird Box 2' will focus more on the story of Malorie and the mysterious creatures

Published 4:29 PM, March 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Thought that was the last you’d see of Malorie, Girl, and Boy? Think again.

After the success of Netflix’s Bird Box last December 2018 and the many unanswered questions that followed, Josh Malerman, the author of Bird Box, the novel which the film was based upon, has confirmed a sequel to his 2014 book.

Titled Malorie, the post-apocalyptic sequel is due for an October 1, 2019 bookstore release, and will reportedly focus on lead character Malorie’s personal story (who was played by Sandra Bullock in the movie). It will also shed more light on the mysterious, murderous creatures roaming the Earth.

It will be set 8 years after the ending of the first novel.

Malerman said in an interview with Esquire that the drive to create a sequel to Bird Box actually came to him after watching the Netflix adaptation. "I’ve been asked a ton of times: people want to know what happened with Boy and Girl. But as much as I care about Boy and Girl, this isn’t their story. The Bird Box world is Malorie’s story, and I wanted to know more about her," he said.

"I wanted to get to know her even better. At the end of the movie, I turned to my girl Allison and said, 'I want to know what happens next!' and she’s like, 'Well, you know, you could make that happen,' so it really was this warm feeling." – Rappler.com