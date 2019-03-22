Bookworms, heads up! Get those wallets ready for March

Published 3:09 PM, March 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Did anyone say "sale?"

Get those wallets ready, because National Book Store's Grand Warehouse Sale is back – offering discounts up to 80% off on books, school supplies, toys, and games galore!

The sale is happening from March 28-31, 2019, at 125 Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong City.

Reading materials ranging from fiction, non-fiction, young adult, lifestyle, and to children's books await bookworms, as well as a wide array of educational toys, supplies, crafts, and gift ideas.

Laking National cardholders will also get dibs, as the sale is holding an exclusive shopping day for them on March 27, a day before the sale opens to the public on the 28th.

Plus, admission is free! The Great Warehouse Sale will be open from 10 am to 10 pm every day. – Rappler.com

For more details, visit National Bookstore's Facebook page. You can also RSVP online.