Fans of author André Aciman's novel will be able to spend more time with Elio and Oliver again in the sequel titled 'Find Me'

Published 7:06 PM, March 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of the critically-acclaimed Call Me Be Your Name movie may have to wait for news on a possible part two, but fans of the novel can now get excited over its confirmed sequel.

Call Me Be Your Name author André Aciman and publisher Farrar, Straus and Giroux (FSG) announced that a book sequel is on its way, entitled Find Me, and is due for an October 29, 2019 release.

According to FSG, the second book's plot will focus on the lives of Elio, Oliver, and Elio's father Samuel, who is now divorced. Samuel travels to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a classical pianist, and encounters a life-changing relationship along the way.

Oliver, who is a professor and a father of "nearly grown sons," finds himself wishing to return to Europe to visit Elio again.

"The world of Call Me by Your Name never left me," André Aciman told Vulture.

"Though I created the characters and was the author of their lives, what I never expected was that they'd end up teaching me things about intimacy and about love that I didn't quite think I knew until I'd put them down on paper. The film made me realize that I wanted to be back with them and watch them over the years – which is why I wrote Find Me."

The award-winning Call Me Be Your Name movie, based on the novel, was directed by Luca Guadagnino and premiered in 2017. The coming-of-age, summer romance drama starred Armie Hammer as Oliver, Timothée Chalamet as Elio, and Michael Stuhlbarg as Samuel, Elio's father. – Rappler.com