Get those book-hoarding budgets ready for another sale!

Published 6:22 PM, July 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Another book sale is heading our way, and who are we to complain?

Bookworms, ready those book-hoarding budgets and sale away at Books For Less' Warehouse Sale. The sale will occur from August 1-31, 2019.

Books at discounted prices will be available at 643 Frankfurt Street, San Miguel, Pasig City (across La Consolacion College) from 8 am to 5 pm every day, including holidays.

Aside from their warehouse sale, Books For Less will also be holding sales at their branches in SM North the Block, SM Taytay, SM East Ortigas, Robinsons Antipolo, and Ayala Malls Alabang South Park.

For more information, you can visit Books For Less' Facebook page. ˆ– Rappler.com