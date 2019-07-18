PSA bookworms: Books for Less to hold Warehouse Sale in August
MANILA, Philippines – Another book sale is heading our way, and who are we to complain?
Bookworms, ready those book-hoarding budgets and sale away at Books For Less' Warehouse Sale. The sale will occur from August 1-31, 2019.
Books at discounted prices will be available at 643 Frankfurt Street, San Miguel, Pasig City (across La Consolacion College) from 8 am to 5 pm every day, including holidays.
Aside from their warehouse sale, Books For Less will also be holding sales at their branches in SM North the Block, SM Taytay, SM East Ortigas, Robinsons Antipolo, and Ayala Malls Alabang South Park.
For more information, you can visit Books For Less' Facebook page. ˆ– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.