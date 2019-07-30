'This is my dream project,' Leinil Yu says about the opportunity to helm the upcoming 'X-Men' October issue

Published 1:34 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino comic book artist Leinil Francis Yu is set to draw for Marvel Comics' X-Men this October.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Marvel representatives announced the news during July's Comic-Con 2019. Yu will be working with partner writer Jonathan Hickman for the upcoming X-Men issue.

Yu shared with ABS-CBN News that it was Hickman who came up with a "completely fresh storyline" that he and Marvel Comics editor-in-chief CB Cebulski were instantly impressed by.

"The story is not only fun to illustrate but also challenging given Hickman’s intricate storylines," Yu said, not yet disclosing the exact plot.

“All I can say that it takes place in outer space. You have to read it, but it’s all worth the wait.”

A self-proclaimed X-Men fan, Yu shared that his favorite comic book arcs include alternate realities and science fiction, with The Age of Apocalypse one of his most memorable favorites.

Working on an X-Men issue is a "dream project" for Yu, thanking the Marvel team for the opportunity.

Thank you @CBCebulski @marvel @JHickman for the chance to draw the X-men again. Always been a huge x-men fan since the Jim lee/Whilce Portacio days and can’t wait to get another shot at it. Dream project. — Leinil Yu (@leinilyu) July 21, 2019

Hickman has worked on House of X and Powers of X, both released in July.

The duo's X-Men #1 issue is slated for an October release. – Rappler.com