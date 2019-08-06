Toni Morrison, the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, dies after a short illness

Published 10:12 PM, August 06, 2019

REMEMBERED. Nobel-winning U.S. novelist Toni Morrison died at 88. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP

NEW YORK, USA – Toni Morrison, the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, has died following a short illness, her family said in a statement on Tuesday. She was 88.

"Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well lived life," they said.