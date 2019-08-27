Bookworms can relive Ethan and Joy's love story as a novel!

Published 5:37 PM, August 27, 2019

NOVEL FORM. Box office hit 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' can now be enjoyed as a book, written by Charmaine Lasar. Photo from Star Cinema's Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines – Cathy Garcia-Molina's latest film Hello, Love, Goodbye has been raking in big at the worldwide box office since its premiere last July 31, 2019.

However, Ethan and Joy's Hong Kong love story doesn't end on the big screen, though – it's headed to our bookshelves.

On Monday, August 26, Star Cinema announced on Instagram that ABS-CBN Books has released a Hello, Love, Goodbye novel, written by Palanca award-winning novelist Charmaine Lasar, who won the Grand Prize (Nobela) Palanca award for her young adult novel, Toto O.

According to Push, the novel inspired by Hello, Love, Goodbye will include "additional narrations on Joy’s backstory in the Philippines, behind-the-scenes, on-set photos" and an epilogue that was not shown in the film.

Readers can already order the novel on ABS-CBN Books' Facebook page, Shopee and Lazada. It will soon be available in major news stands and book stores nationwide. – Rappler.com