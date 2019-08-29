MANILA, Philippines – Author Mitch Albom's best-selling novel, The Five People You Meet In Heaven, is back to tug at our heartstrings yet again – but this time, as a TV show.

Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television are developing a script-to-series project for the 2003 hit, bringing in Albom to write and executive produce alongside Keith Eisner (The Good Wife, Designated Survivor).

According to a Variety report, the TV adaptation will explore the novel's key characters' lives on Earth and in the afterlife more deeply. As the multiple storylines of each character weave together, the story's main themes of love, redemption, forgiveness, and human connection will recur in every episode.

The Five People You Meet in Heaven was previously adapted for a television movie in 2004.

Mitch Albom is the writer behind several other inspirational best-sellers, such as Tuesdays with Morrie, For One More Day, Have a Little Faith, The Phone Call From Heaven, and his latest sequel to Five People: The Next Person You Meet in Heaven. – Rappler.com