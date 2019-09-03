STYLED WITH HEART. The actress is releasing a new fashion book. Screenshot from Facebook.com/iamhearte

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista recently released a fashion book with a foreword written by no less than Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, who once dubbed the actress a true crazy rich Asian.

On Instagram, Heart posted a photo of her book, Styled with Heart, saying "Feeling so emotional after seeing this."

She then thanked "dear friend Kevin" for writing the foreword.

"It truly is an honor."

Heart and Kevin previously spent time together when they made the round of the couture shows during Paris Fashion Week in August 2018, for a feature on Harper's Bazaar.

In Styled with Heart, the actress and fashion icon shares her fashion inspiration, and talks about how she honed her personal style.

More than being an actress, Heart is known as a style icon. She frequently collaborates with fashion brands include luxury bag label Sequioa Paris and local casual wear brand Kamiseta, of which she is the creative director. She is also one of the muses of designer Mark Bumgarner.

Styled with Heart will be launched on September 15. – Rappler.com