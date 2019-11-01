MANILA, Philippines – If you've got your home life completely tidied up, congratulations – but could your professional life use a little bit more work? Resident decluttering expert Marie Kondo is back with a new book entitled Joy At Work, Organizing Your Professional Life, set for an early 2020 release.

Marie shared a photo of her with her upcoming book on Instagram on Wednesday, October 30, as well as a sneak peek on what readers could expect from Joy At Work.

"You will learn practical tips for maintaining a tidy workspace, but also life-changing advice on finding a career that sparks joy for you," she wrote.

"This book offers stories, studies and strategies to help you eliminate clutter and make space for work that really matters," Marie added in a separate Instagram post.

Joy At Work, which Marie co-authored with business professor Scott Sonenshein, is available for pre-order on her official website and bookstores in the US and UK. On the website, the book's price goes for $24 (around P1,248).

Marie's clothes-folding fame began with her 2014 international best-seller, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. Her life-changing neat freak tips followed to Netflix in January 2019, with her own reality TV series, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. – Rappler.com