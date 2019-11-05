MANILA, Philippines – Patron Saints of Nothing, a young adult novel set in the backdrop of the Philippines' bloody "war on drugs" has been nominated for a 2020 CILIP Carnegie Medal.

The medal is given to "a book written in English for children and young people that creates an outstanding reading experience through writing." The award is considered "the UK's oldest and most prestigious book award for children's writing."

Patron Saints of Nothing, written by Randy Ribay, tells the story of a young Filipino-American who travels back to the Philippines after his cousin dies in President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign against illegal drugs.

This year, 91 books were nominated for the CILIP Carnegie Medal.

Patron Saints of Nothing is also a finalist in the 2019 National Book Awards.