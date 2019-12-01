MANILA, Philippines – The winners of the 38th National Book Awards gathered last November 23 at the National Museum of Fine Arts to receive their respective awards.

Rappler's editor-at-large Marites Vitug and Thought Leaders writer Joselito de los Reyes were among those who were recognized for their works. Vitug won Best Book in Journalism for her work on Rock Solid: How the Philippines Won Its Maritime Case against China.

The book was published by Bughaw, under Ateneo Press Imprint.

De Los Reyes meanwhile was honored with the Best Book of Nonfiction Prose in Filipino for his work Finding Teo: Tula/Talambuhay, published by the University of Sto. Tomas Publishing House.

The National Book Awards is organized by the National Book Development Board together with the Manila Critics Circle to give recognition "toexcellent books written, designed, and published in the Philippines." – Rappler.com