MANILA, Philippines – There's nothing more exciting than finding a free book in an unexpected place – especially if it comes with a note from an actress like Emma Watson.

Now, Filipinos have the chance to experience that, as Emma has left notes in 2,000 copies of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women which will be hidden all over the world – the Philippines included.

The activity is being done by international book-sharing group, The Book Fairies. For this particular activity, they've partnered with Emma, to celebrate the release of Greta Gerwig's film adaptation of the classic novel. In the movie, Emma is playing one of the titular little women, the eldest March sister Meg.

Emma herself posted about it on her Instagram account, sharing that people can follow the hashtag #ibelieveinbookfairies to know where the books will be hidden at any given time.

Other countries included in the activity are the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia. – Rappler.com