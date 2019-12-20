Emma Watson left notes in copies of 'Little Women' – and some of them will be hidden in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – There's nothing more exciting than finding a free book in an unexpected place – especially if it comes with a note from an actress like Emma Watson.
Now, Filipinos have the chance to experience that, as Emma has left notes in 2,000 copies of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women which will be hidden all over the world – the Philippines included.
The activity is being done by international book-sharing group, The Book Fairies. For this particular activity, they've partnered with Emma, to celebrate the release of Greta Gerwig's film adaptation of the classic novel. In the movie, Emma is playing one of the titular little women, the eldest March sister Meg.
Emma herself posted about it on her Instagram account, sharing that people can follow the hashtag #ibelieveinbookfairies to know where the books will be hidden at any given time.
View this post on Instagram
I'm excited to reveal a global effort with @bookfairiesworldwide to hide 2,000 copies of Little Women! #LWBookFairies starts today and features over a hundred different editions of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel to celebrate the release of #LittleWomenMovie, every one of which has a special note from me inside. 38 countries are involved in the campaign, and it’s going to be the largest book fairy event ever - follow the hashtag to see where they are being hidden over the next few days! Do you believe in book fairies? #ibelieveinbookfairies
Other countries included in the activity are the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia. – Rappler.com