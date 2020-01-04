MANILA, Philippines – Is reading more books one of your New Year's resolutions for 2020? Great, because Fully Booked is here to make that happen.

The Philippine bookstore chain launched its first monthly book subscription service called “Fully Booked Fresh Read," which goes for P799 per month.

Every month, Fully Booked will deliver a newly-released surprise title to your doorstep, specially chosen by Fully Booked’s team of "resident bookworms."

Three genres are available for you to choose from: fiction (historical, thriller, sci-fi, fantasy, contemporary), children's intermediate (middle-grader books), and non-fiction (essays, self-help, current affairs, memoirs). The books will come as either export paperbacks or hardcover editions, depending on stocks.

Every book delivery also comes with special reader's content, like an author Q&A, a mini-review by Fully Booked, or a discussion guide. Depending on the publisher and availability, extra merch like bookmarks, pins, and stickers may also be sent over. Signed books are also possible!

The sign-up process is simple: just choose your genre, your payment schedule (either quarterly or bi-annually, in advance), submit your shipping address, and then wait.

Shipping is free for Metro Manila subscribers, while provincial subscribers are required a P100 delivery fee.

Cutoff for subscribing is until every 5th of the month. After subscribing, your first book subscription will arrive in a month. If you subscribe after the 5th, it will take two months.

Books will most likely arrive at your doorstep by the second or third week of every month.

Subscription periods start at 3 months. After the 3rd month, you can resubscribe, or you can automitcally subscribe for 6 months right away. Only one genre is allowed per subscription period.

For more information, you can visit Fully Booked's website. – Rappler.com