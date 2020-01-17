MANILA, Philippines – It's back! We hope there’s still lots of space on your bookshelves, because The Big Bad Wolf makes its Metro Manila return on February 14, 2020, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The "world's biggest book sale" will run every day for 24 hours until February 24 at the World Trade Center, Pasay City. Over two million new books will be sold by various merchants, and bargains at 50% to 90% off will be up for grabs.

Big Bad Wolf also announced that it will pledge its support for Filipinos affected by the Taal Volcano eruption via partner organization, Gawad Kalinga.

The Malaysian book sale has visited the Philippines 5 times so far, dropping by Pampanga and Davao in 2019, aside from a Manila stop in February. The 2019 Manila visit saw over 300,000 guests.

Expect all kind of books genres – fiction, non-fiction, children's literature, educational, personal development, hobbies, and young adult fiction. – Rappler.com