MANILA, Philippines – Jen Sincero, the New York Times-bestselling author of the You Are A Badass self-help series, is coming to Manila for a book signing session on Wednesday, February 19 from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Atrium of Fully Booked's Bonifacio Global City branch.

Aside from the book signing segment, the global motivational coach will also be hosting a self-help session.

Registration starts at 6 pm. Only copies purchased from Fully Booked are eligible for signing.

Jen published her first book from the series in 2013, titled You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life, which hit the top spot on the New York Times bestseller list in 2015 and sold millions of copies.

Following its success, Jen published two more best-selling books – You Are a Badass at Making Money: Master the Mindset of Wealth in 2017, and You Are a Badass Every Day: How to Keep Your Motivation Strong, Your Vibe High, and Your Quest for Transformation Unstoppable in 2018. – Rappler.com