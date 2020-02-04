MANILA, Philippines – Globally-acclaimed inspirational author Mitch Albom is visiting his Metro Manila-based readers to sign his latest book, Finding Chika: A Little Girl, An Earthquake, and The Making of a Family.

HIs two-day book signing event will begin at 12 pm on Saturday, February 15 at the Event Center, Lower Ground Floor, Mega A, SM Megamall and on Sunday, February 16 at the Activity Center of Alabang Town Center.

Admission is free, although only 1,500 slots will be available per day on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for both events will start at 10 am.

Finding Chika and The Next Person You Meet in Heaven can be purchased at the venue on the day itself.

Albom last visited the Philippines in 2014 for a book signing event in Manila and Cebu for his 2013 book, The First Phone Call From Heaven. The philantrophist also visited Tacloban City, Leyte after it was ravaged by super typhoon Yolanda (typhoon Haiyan). He committed to build several libraries for the youth in Leyte, Eastern Samar, and Iloilo, together with the National Book Store Foundation.

Albom's claim to author fame began in 1997 with the release of Tuesdays with Morrie, the New York Times-bestselling memoir about his former college professor who was dying of ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

He published his first novel, The Five People You Meet in Heaven, in 2003. His next book For One More Day debuted at number one on the New York Times Bestseller List in 2006. Albom's other works include Have a Little Faith, The Time Keeper, and the 2018 sequel, The Next Person You'll Meet in Heaven.

For more information on Mitch Albom's book signing Manila tour, you can visit National Book Store's official Facebook event page. – Rappler.com