MANILA, Philippines – Globally-acclaimed author Mitch Albom announced that the Manila leg of his Finding Chika: A Little Girl, An Earthquake, and The Making of a Family book signing tour will not be pushing through on February 15 and 16. (READ: Mitch Albom to visit Manila for book signing tour)

"We are grateful for the excitement shown by Filipino readers for the Mitch Albom book signing events in Manila. Unfortunately, due to the recent developments with the 2019 novel coronavirus in the country, the book signing events originally scheduled are postponed for the safety of everyone involved," Albom said in an official statement released on Thursday, February 6.

Albom added that he plans to "honor my promise to visit the Philippines as soon as possible."

"Thank you for your understanding. Please stay tuned for updates regarding the new schedule for these events," he said.

The Tuesdays With Morrie and The Five People You Meet in Heaven author last visited the Philippines in 2014 for a book signing event in Manila and Cebu for his 2013 book, The First Phone Call From Heaven. – Rappler.com

