MANILA, Philippines – The Big Bad Wolf Book sale will still push through beginning February 14, with organizers announcing they will implement new rules following the coronavirus outbreak. (READ: 'Novel coronavirus' or 2019 nCoV: What we know so far)

In a statement, the Big Bad Wolf management said that a medical team will be deployed on site. All guests will be subjected to infrared thermometers at the entrance and exit. Those with high body temperatures will not be allowed to come in.

Hand sanitizers will also be available at the entrance, exit, and food concessionaire area. Employees at work will be wearing face masks and are required to sanitized their hands.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own masks.

The book sale will be from February 14 to 24 at the World Trade Center, Manila. – Rappler.com