MANILA, Philippines – Philippine publishing houses Adarna House, Anvil Publishing, Lampara Book, and OMF-Hiyas Publishing have partnered with Room to Read, an international nonprofit that promotes reading among young children around the world.

Under the partnership, the 4 publishing houses released 20 books written by top children's writers and illustrators. All of the books are written in Filipino.

The books were launched last February 27 at the Museo Pambata in Manila where guests from the Department of Education, publishers, authors, NGOs, and the media were present.

"These exciting new books will give children in the Philippines a chance to improve their literacy skills while learning about themselves and the world around the CEO Geetha Murali said in a statement.

“Children’s love of books develops faster when they can read in their local language and see characters they can relate to. That’s why it’s critical that we forge and strengthen local children’s book publishing industries and demonstrate their sustainability. Without them we cannot spread the joy of reading and learning," Murali added.

To make things interesting, kids and teens also got a chance to engage in storytelling of some of the books that tackled themes of inclusion, disabilities, gender equality, and dealing with grief, among others.

The names of the books launched in the event are:

Adarna House

Sampung Eroplano (Ten Airplanes) written by Liwliwa Malabed, illustrated by Pergylene Acuña, is about a child who sacrifices a toy and gains friends. It also serves as a counting book.

Sayaw ng mga Kamay (Dancing Hands) written by Joanna Que, illustrated by Fran Alvarez, is about Filipino sign language.

Tara, Itok! (Let's Go, Itok!) written by Kora Dandan-Albano, illustrated by Ara Villena, talks about differently-abled friends helping each other.

Paboritong Lugar ni Nanay (Nanay's Favorite Place) written by Weng Cahiles, illustrated by Aldy Aguirre, tells the story at the cost of urban development.

Noel! Noel! Leon! Leon! written by Kristine Canon, illustrated by Nina Martinez, is about children discovering good things about a classmate with echolalia and autism.

Anvil Publishing

Sayaw ni Dayaw (Dayaw's Dance) written by Cheeno Marlo Sayuno, illustrated by Harry Monzon, is about finding a kid's uniqueness through dance.

Maanghang Na Salita (Burning Words) written by Rhandee Garlitos, illustrated by Beth Parrocha, is about hurtful words hurled by adults that kids can imitate.

Paalam, Puti (Goodbye, Puti) written and illustrated by Jomike Tejido deals with mourning and healing.

Sali Ako! (Can I Join You) written by Alyssa Reyes and illustrated by Iori Espiritu is about friendship.

Duyan Pababa Sa Bayan (A Hammock Going Down to Town) written by Mary Gigi Constantino and illustrated by Enid Din is about public health in rural areas.

Lampara Books

Masaya Maging Ako (It's Fun to Be Me) written by Zarah Gagatiga, illustrated by Jamie Bauza tackles bullying.

Ang Alaga Kong Lolo (Looking After Grandpa) written by Genaro Gojo Cruz, illustrated by Lui Buan is about a child living with his grandfather.

Kiko Kitikiti written by Lauren Macaraeg, illustrated by ito Chua is about a child with A ttention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Ang Nanay Kong Drayber (My Mother the Driver) written by Reina Peralta, illustrated by Pepot Atienza tackles gender equality.

Ang Batang Papet (The Child Puppet) written by Mark Norman Boquiran and illustrated by Angela Taguiang is centered on the theme of lowering the age of criminal responsibility.

Hiyas

Sakto Lang (Just Enough) written by Joshene Bersales, illustrated by Domz Agsaway talks about generosity and making choices.

Kaya ni Mina (Mina Can Do It ) written by Janina Marie Rivera, illustrated by Cy Vendivil is about a blind child who can still perform taks despite her disability.

Ang Kuya Kong Zombie (My Brother, The Zombie) written by Luis Gatmaitan, illustrated by Ivan Reverente discusses video game addiction and sibling relationship.

Imbisibol (Invisible) written by Yna Reyes, illustrated by Mike Amante talks about the right of a child to be heard and seen.

Tinola ni Nanay (Mother's Chicken Soup) written by Maloi Malibiran-Salumbides, illustrated by Felix Mago Miguel is about Caloy, whose mom taught him how to cook and visit her in a far place.

Founded in 2000, Room To Read collaborated with various local communities, organizations and governments around the world to focus on the importance of reading for primary school and girls' education by developing literacy skills, and to ensure that girls in secondary school finish their education.

