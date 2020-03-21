MANILA, Philippines – Amid the global coronavirus lockdown, globally-acclaimed Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho has made some of his works free for public download on his official website.

The Alchemist author announced this via Instagram on Thursday, March 19.

"During the current COVID-19 pandemic I posted some e-books for free," he wrote. They are available in English, Portugese, and Spanish.

The English e-book titles available for download are The Manual of the Warrior of Light, The Way of The Bow, Brida, and Manuscript Found in Accra.

They can be downloaded in e-pub format through Paulo Coleho's website and directly to your e-reader or mobile gadgets. – Rappler.com