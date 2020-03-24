MANILA, Philippines – Author Neil Gaiman has made his essays, short stories, audio book excerpts, and video interviews available on his website, free for public download.

"Lots of cool stuff to keep you entertained, amused or nervous," the award-winning author tweeted on Tuesday, March 17.

From my website. Free stories, essays, video and audio. Lots of cool stuff to keep you entertained, amused or nervous. https://t.co/VHzUM2F88E — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 16, 2020

Under his website's section "Cool Stuff," fans can find a collection of Gaiman's short stories, like the David Bowie-inspired The Return of the Thin White Duke, The Case of the Four and Twenty Blackbirds, I Cthulhu, A Study in Emerald, and How To Talk To Girls at Parties.

Essays by and about Gaiman, are also featured on the site, as well as interviews, both in written and video format.

Book excerpts are also available for download, taken from some of his globally-acclaimed novels, such as Stardust, American Gods, Fragile Things, Anansi Boys, Neverwhere, and Smoke & Mirrors.

There are book extras on Gaiman's sci-fi fantasy novel American Gods as well, like pages from the author's notebook and the websites used for Gaiman's research.

For Gaiman's younger readers, his website Mouse Circus is also offering kid-friendly content, like games themed after The Graveyard Book and Chu, downloadable activities, and fan kits. – Rappler.com