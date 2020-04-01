MANILA, Philippines – If you've ever dreamed of Jude Law reading you a bedtime story, that day has now come – the British actor features along with others from the Harry Potter franchise in the audiobook for Tales of Beedle the Bard.

The audiobook features a collection of bedtime stories set in the Harry Potter wizarding world. Jude, who played a young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, reads "wise and whimsical notes" that accompany each story.

Jason Isaacs, who played sinister death eater Lucius Malfoy in the original Harry Potter series reads one story, along with Evanna Lynch, who played loveable oddball Luna Lovegood, and Bonnie Wright, who played the feisty Ginny Weasley.

Also reading stories are other Harry Potter cast members: Sally Mortemore, who played the librarian Madame Pince; Warwick Davis who played Charms teacher Professor Flitwick, and Noma Dumezweni, who played Hermione Granger in the West End and Broadway stagings of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The audiobook is now available on Audible for USD 14.95, with majority of the proceeds going to The Lumos Foundation, a charity founded by Harry Potter author JK Rowling that supports children in orphanages and other institutions. – Rappler.com