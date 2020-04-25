MANILA, Philippines – Local bookstore chain Fully Booked announced on Friday, April 24, that its online store, Fully Booked Online, is again open for orders.

As of the moment, the Fullly Booked team is currently processing orders placed mid-March 2020 first. For those with orders after April 23, processing will resume on April 27.

Deliveries will be made via its courier partners LBC, Access Freight, and PAYO. It is also utilizing on-demand services like Grab, Lalamove, and Transportify.

Fully Booked asks for patience with expected delays, due to limited drivers and couriers. For provincial orders, deliveries may arrive more than 7 days after.

Cash on delivery is accepted for Metro Manila customers but only online payment is allowed for now for provincial customers.

Fully Booked's Lazada store is also open (although with limited categories) – however, deliveries may be delayed as well due to the priority for essential goods. Their Shopee store will also reopen before April 30.

For more details, you can check out Fully Booked's FAQ page. – Rappler.com