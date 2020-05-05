MANILA, Philippines – After more than a decade, author Stephenie Meyer is set to publish a new addition to the Twilight franchise, a book entitled Midnight Sun.

According to the New York Times, Meyer said her new book will be on sale beginning August 4, 2020, and will show lead vampire Edward Cullen's point-of-view – a first for the series.

According to Meyer's website, Midnight Sun will be "Edward's version of Twilight."

"There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter. Though I didn’t have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me. I couldn’t shake it," she said.

"I found myself thinking his words in the middle of the night and jotting down phrases he would use while I was waiting in line at the post office. As soon as I finished my real work, I sat down and let Edward get his say."

The book's publisher will be releasing 750,000 copies of Midnight Sun for the first batch – a mix of hardcover, print, e-book, and audio editions.

“I know how much I personally need distractions right now, how much I need something to look forward to, and most of all, how much I need more books to read. So, I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and, after it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while," Meyer added.

The author was supposed to release a book based on Edward's perspective in 2008. But that project was cancelled after a manuscript leaked online.

Meyer's brainchild – based on the love story of broody vampire Edward Cullen and human-turned-vampire Bella Swan — has spawned a global franchise, which includes a 5-movie series based on her books.

The movie saga starred Robert Pattinson as Edward, Kristen Stewart as Bella, and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black, the werewolf.

A few days before Meyer's announcement on Monday, May 4, a mysterious countdown widget appeared on her official website; fans went crazy, causing the website to crash.

Readers can pre-order the novel on Meyer's website. – Rappler.com