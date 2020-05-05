MANILA, Philippines – National Book Store has reopened for orders via their website. The bookstore currently offers a select inventory of work-from-home tools, art materials, books, and school supplies within Metro Manila.

They are also open on Lazada and Shopee.

Aside from ordering online, customers can also avail of NBS' "text-to-order service," which can cater to Metro Manila, Cebu, and Baguio areas from Mondays to Fridays, 9 am to 4 pm. Just text the mobile number assigned to each area (for areas without a number yet, you may reach out to NBS via their social media pages).

Payment can be done via bank transfer or credit card, and pick-ups can be made personally from specific NBS branches or via your own courier service.

Due to a limited number of couriers, NBC advised customers that Metro Manila deliveries may take 7-15 days upon payment confirmation.

For more information, you can check out National Book Store's FAQs page on Facebook. – Rappler.com