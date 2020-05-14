MANILA, Philippines – James McAvoy is playing Dream in Audible’s upcoming audiobook adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel series, The Sandman.

The Sandman is a series of comic books that ran from 1989 to 1996, published by DC Comics' Vertigo. It follows the story of Dream, also known as Morpheus, one of the 7 Endless, powerful beings that have existed since the dawn of time.

In the series, Morpheus rules over the realm of the dreaming, while his siblings rule over their own realms: Destiny, Death, Desire, Destruction, Despair, and Delirium.

Kat Dennings is bringing Death to life as she joins James on the audiobook cast along with other talents playing the Endless: Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, and Miriam Margolyes as Despair.

Also part of the cast are Michael Sheen as Lucifer, Taron Egerton as John Constantine, Riz Ahmed as The Corinthian, Samantha Morton as Urania Blackwell, Bebe Neuwirth as the Siamese Cat, and Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven. Neil Gaiman himself is voicing the narration.

The audiobook is adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs.

The first installment of the audiobooks will cover the first 3 volumes of the series: Preludes and Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country. It will be released on July 15, and is available for pre-order on Audible now. – Rappler.com