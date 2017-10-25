Join us as we talk to Anne and Jacque about everything blk cosmetics!

MANILA, Philippines – Ever since it launched in September, blk cosmetics has been making waves among makeup beginners and beauty addicts alike. (WATCH: Here's a look at Anne Curtis' blk cosmetics line)

Behind the affordable cosmetics brand are entertainment personality Anne Curtis and entrepreneur Jacque Gutierrez, who teamed up months ago to put the line together.

Anne is known for her work as an actress, host, and social media star, with almost 8 million Instagram followers to date. Meanwhile, Jacque is the co-founder of homegrown makeup brand Happy Skin Cosmetics, which she started after years of working at Unilever.

Join us on Wednesday, October 25, as we talk to Anne and Jacque about makeup, the creation of blk, and more. Tune in on fb.com/rapplerdotcom or bookmark this page to watch! – Rappler.com