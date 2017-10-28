Plus a look at Starbucks' new Christmas drink, the Vanilla Nougat Latte!

Published 8:35 PM, October 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The "-ber" months are here and the hunt for the perfect 2018 planner has begun! Enter the Starbucks planner, an option that many look forward to and consider getting year after year.

This 2018, the Starbucks Philippines planner comes in two designs that were inspired by brush strokes. One is in green and blue, while the other's cool tones are punctuated by an earthy orange. Each planner also comes with a leather sleeve, for a sleeker look.

Inside, the planner has monthly and weekly views, and a space for notes each week.

There's also an exclusive Starbucks card inside each planner, which features a design inspired by their Kape Vinta blend. Anyone who activates the card from January 1 to 30, 2018, stands the chance to win either 30 or 365 complimentary grande drinks.

The planner also comes with a cute stencil ruler and a desk calendar that can be folded into the shape of the signature Starbucks cup to stand up.

Anyone who wants to grab a 2018 Starbucks planner can start collecting stickers on November 2. Each cardholder must accumulate 9 stickers for the Starbucks holiday drinks and another 9 for any handcrafted beverage.

Aside from the usual holiday drinks like the Toffee Nut Crunch Latte and Christmas Tree Peppermint Dark Mocha, there's a new Christmas drink that Starbucks customers can try, the Vanilla Nougat Latte.

Which of the two designs are you thinking of getting to plan out your 2018? Sound off in the comments below! – Rappler.com