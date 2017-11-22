Trying to make your paycheck last a little longer? Here's how you can make it work

Published 1:55 PM, November 22, 2017

Every working Pinoy knows the feeling of trying to survive on what’s left in their bank account on the last few days before payday, also known as Petsa de Peligro.



To help out their fellow kababayans, Jollibee has launched a digital sitcom called “14/29: The Petsa de Peligro Serye,” where 6 officemates and 3 other staff members at a printing house show how they each survive the 14th and 29th of the month.

The series features their funny, relatable antics and creative hacks for how to save when office lunches, dates, and shopping trips are at stake.



Here are some tips from the characters on how to endure the most dreaded days of the month.

1. Look for cheap finds for your OOTD

For Nina, the Kikay-Diva of Accounting, one can still rock a chic and fashionable look even on a small budget. Look for affordable, off-the-rack finds to match your office look. Sometimes, you just have to be creative – play with your makeup instead of your clothes to spice up and refresh old outfits.

2. Make use of what’s left in the pantry

There’s no harm in graciously accepting what people give you, says Jiro, the “Eat Guy” of IT Department. Charlon Untalan, who plays Jiro, adds that you can always rely on what’s left in the office pantry to help you survive the day.

3. Charm your way to free lunch

As per James, the Mr Pogi ng Marketing, you can charm your way to a free meal if you're lucky. For cast member Aldrin Angeles, sometimes, when you are on a tight budget, you can try to flash that killer smile and hope that one person gets mesmerized and gives you a treat.

4. ‘Hugot’ your way to survive

Surviving Petsa de Peligro is much like surviving a breakup according to Alex, the “Hugot Girl” of the Art Department, played by Thea Yrastorza. She says that you need to hold on, just like when you had to endure a painful breakup – this, too, shall pass.

5. Dig into your drawers

As for HR Royalty Queenie, played by Arielle Roces, this is the time to bring out the biscuits and freebies she has hidden in her drawers. Whether it’s the chocolates and cookies given to her by family and officemates from trips abroad, or the ones she receives on different occasions, they should be reserved for the most dreadful days.

6. It’s all about diskarte

Meanwhile, Pare, the Diskarte Dude of Sales, finds affordable meals to alleviate his cravings. He says that with Jollibee’s “Sulit-Sarap” meals as his go-to, he can last the entire Petra de Peligro with just P50 in his pocket.

Also among the cast are Almira Joverto who plays Terry, the secretary/businesswoman; Gerlie Hemilo as Ate Flor, the janitress; and Cesar Batistis, as Manong Gardo, the English-speaking Guard.

If you want more tips from the gang, the serye will run every 14th and 29th of the monthf the rest of 2017 on the official Jollibee Facebook page. – Rappler.com