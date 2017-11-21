Get to know the man behind one of the biggest online marketplaces

Published 6:02 PM, November 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – At 32-years old, Marcus Tan is the co-founder and president of Carousell, a startup and one of the biggest online marketplaces.

Marcus founded Carousell in May 2012 with Quek Siu Rui and Lucas Ngoo, after working as a consultant for Oracle. As a self-taught designer, Marcus is also involved in product design and community building at Carousell. His taste for simple design is reflected in the app and website's clean and intuitive interface.

Join us on Tuesday, November 21, as Rappler contributor Boris Joaquin speaks to Marcus about how Carousell came to be. – Rappler.com