Can't seem to get things done? Here's how you can change your environment to improve your work habits

Published 8:00 PM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Your workspace can affect your energy and productivity – a cluttered desk can mean a cluttered mind.

Luckily, there are a lot of small ways to change up your environment so that you can stay organized and focused at the tasks at hand.

Whether you're sitting at your home office or looking to make a work-issued desk your own, here are a few simple tips for getting your efficiency levels from zero to a hundred.

1. Optimize your desk space

A cluttered desk can reflect a clutterbrained worker. Get rid of the unnecessary stacks of paper and office supplies on your desk to get your thoughts in order and to clear your mind. Your desk should only have the necessities like a notebook or planner, a laptop, or an organizer to keep pens and post-its in check.

2. Use bins

Clearing your desk doesn't mean dumping everything into your drawers haphazardly. Keep your files in order by using bins inside your drawers to keep things separate. Keep a small compartment for supplies like tape, pens, and a stapler in your top drawer, because you need to reach for them most often. Arrange everything else according to how often you need them.

3. Organize your files

Long-term paperwork go in your filing cabinets, but short-term ones need to be easily accessible to imply urgency. Keep those in a tray nearby instead.

4. Use the right storage

The "right storage" doesn't have to be cold and serious-looking office furniture – whether you're studying at home or working at an office cubicle, your space can be personalized and should be comfortable. Using wicker baskets or stylish bins can instantly give your space a softer look, or experiment with bright colors to keep your energy up.

5. Find the right lighting

Lighting plays a big role in staying focused. If you can, position your desk near a window for beautiful natural light. Alternatively, there are many desk and office lamps you can choose from to keep your workspace brightly lit.

6. Use bookshelves

If your work requires you to have reference books nearby, don't hesitate to invest in bookshelves. Spruce them up with interesting bookends or take advantage of the extra space by using them to display photos of your loved ones.

7. Add variety

Sometimes, a different view or position can change your energy. If you can, keep an extra chair or sofa in your office that you can work from every now and again. If you don't have this option, rotating the lamp on your desk or switching out pictures on the wall can help you stay focused too.

8. Make your space look good

Aesthetics can change your energy, productivity, and outlook – if your workspace looks good, for example, you may be more motivated to keep it clean and tidy. Invest in beautiful pieces like bookends or desk accessories to effortlessly make your office look neat and coordinated.

What are some of your office organization hacks? Sound off in the comments below! – Rappler.com