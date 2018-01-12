Here's what you should do to get ahead

Published 9:30 PM, January 12, 2018

Having trouble looking for a job? If you’re not used to the job market, it will be a bit of a struggle. If you're ready to change up – and level up – your job hunting game, here are 6 tips to 'TARGET' your best job ever:

Target companies. Identify organizations, global or local, where you can best practice your profession. Zero in on organizations that have outstanding performance records and are of good repute among reviews, surveys, and public opinion. Observe developments taking place in these companies in the news and on social media.

Attract employers. Let them discover you by being active on job search engines and keeping your LinkedIn profile updated. Post your resumé or CV online. To this day, I still get job offers because of LinkedIn.

Remain positive. Has your application ever been turned down, or your hiring been put on hold? Have you experienced the changing of the seasons, and still haven’t heard from the company since your last interview? Don’t sulk; move on. Remember the saying, “Kung hindi ukol, hindi bubukol.” If it’s not meant to be, don’t push it. The right job has yet to come.

Get connected. Survey your network. Many have found jobs that best suit them from leads from friends, relatives, and acquaintances. If they could give you more information about the job opening, that’s even better. Don’t hesitate to ask around.

Enlarge your territory. You could actually be limiting yourself to the familiar or to work that you’ve done before, when in truth, there's a whole world out there for you to apply your skills. Explore other industries where your skills might be needed and put them to good use. If you were in sales before, why not try marketing this time? If you’ve been in retail, try consumer goods or pharmaceuticals. If you’re really good at selling, you can most likely sell almost anything. Expand your horizons.

Trace hidden vacancies. A lot of good job openings are not published. You have better chances of being picked up by companies if you have only a few competitors for the post, so get ahead. Take the initiative to inquire from contacts or from companies themselves. Your chances get slimmer in the face of wider competition for a published vacancy.

Job-hunting is a skill in itself. You have to think strategically to find your best job ever. – Rappler.com

Boris Joaquin is a corporate trainer, executive coach and consultant. He is an Investors in People (UK) specialist and co-founder of Breakthrough Leadership Management Consultancy which carries Salt and Light Ventures and founder of Project Purpose Philippines. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter @borisjoaquin