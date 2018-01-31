Kris is a successful entrepreneur and entertainment personality, yet she still lives by the advice she got from her own mom

Published 11:10 AM, January 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino is a fierce single mom, defending them when the haters get harsh, all while working hard to make sure they’re set for life.

Case in point: when the press caught up with Kris at the contract signing for her newest endorsement deal (she’s the new face of local cosmetics brand Ever Bilena), she told us about what 2018 has in store for her. On her plate are more than 30 endorsement deals, daily posts on her social media accounts, tea with Caroline Kennedy in February, and in August, international red carpet appearances for the movie adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians. In between, she’s set to film a horror flick for iFlix with director Adolf Alix Jr, so she’s asked for a 10 day vacation, just her and her two sons, Bimby and Josh. (READ: A makeup kit by Kris Aquino is in the works!)

It seems like a lot for just one person. But when she told us a few of the life lessons her own fierce single mom, the late former president Cory Aquino, taught her, it started to make sense.

Avoid debt

Kris says that everything she owns – including her home – was paid for in cash. “That was my mom’s lesson, have no debts,” she said. Because there’s shelf-life for my job. It is really dependent on the goodwill of the people. Pwede kang pagsawaan, pwede ka magkaroon ng isang false move and you’re gone.” (People can get sick of you, you can make one false move and you’re gone)

Everything is temporary

This applies to both the good and bad, said Kris: “Now, when the times are tough, you know madadaanan ‘yan (they will pass). But when the times are good, also savor every minute of it, because it’s not gonna last forever.

Children come first

Kris was impressed by Ever Bilena CEO Dioceldo Sy, because he was able to balance his business success with raising his daughter, Denice Sy. “I think, also, you really make time for what matters to you. So you learn what to prioritize,” said Kris.

Treat your staff well

Kris lives with her two sons at home, along with 14 people, who help out around the house. It’s important, she said, to treat the people who help and support you well, so that they stay loyal: “Give them due respect, because it is a relationship, a relationship that is based on trust.”

Prayers are powerful

This advice came in particularly useful, said Kris, from late 2016 to the second quarter of 2017. During that time, Kris was transitioning between life in showbiz (she did not renew her contract with ABS-CBN after it ended in March 2016) and conquering social media with her now-daily content.

Choose your battles wisely

Though she was asked for only 5 lessons, Kris added this one, saying that it's "really super important." All she said to explain was, "I think I have also proven that" – and she has, as she tends to stay quiet whenever trolls attack her, but always defends her sons whenever they're being bullied online. – Rappler.com