Boris Joaquin interviews

Published 12:00 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With millennials expected to take over at least half of the global workforce by 2020, the often-misunderstood generation – who by now are no longer fresh graduates and are leveling up in their careers – is a significant part of the country’s economy and labor force.

This means millennials have the power to transform any company they’re in – but for their colleagues and bosses who are not part of the demographic, the generation gap may lead to workplace confusion.

Raul Castro, CEO of McCann Worldgroup Philippines speaks to leadership trainer Boris Joaquin on how to keep millennial employees engaged in the workplace.

Castro currently leads the award-winning ad agency in the Philippines. Under his leadership, he created infrastructure systems and programs that encouraged budding young talents from highly diverse backgrounds to effectively collaborate and develop solutions to clients’ marketing challenges.

He counts over 20 years of experience in the advertising industry, a career marked by multiple award-winning campaigns. He became the youngest recipient of the Kidlat Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, and the first recipient of the Glory Awards for excellence in Marketing Communication.

How does one keep a millennial employee or colleague committed and productive? Tune in to our Rappler Talk on Wednesday, March 7. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com