Here are 5 things you can do to make sure you and your boss work harmoniously

Published 10:00 AM, April 07, 2018

Part of their job is to manage you, be aware of what you are capable of and encourage you to do better. So for a productive and nurturing work relationship to happen, you need to understand where they’re coming from as well.

1. Understand that they also have bosses to whom they report

Unless you’re reporting to the CEO, then remember that your supervisor is also accountable to someone with a higher position. This will help you avoid the blame game when being confronted with policy changes, an increase in targets, or disciplinary actions.

2. Document all work-related communications

E-mail threads are like your emergency kits for ‘He Said-She Said’ situations in the office. Save every instant message, post-it note, memo, and minutes of meetings. Consider this a healthy insurance policy.

3. Verify all instructions

Verify twice, at the very least. Go to the next best resource person to confirm when trying understand task updates and even for news that's spreading around the workplace like wildfire. Just be careful to not overdo it and make sure the information is verified and comes from the right people.

4. Say no when you need to and clearly explain why

Blocking after-work invitations or spur-of-the-moment tasks outside of your responsibilities without any clear timetable will do good for your self-esteem, sleeping habits, and sanity. Assert why you have to decline in a polite but firm manner.

5. Pitch your ideas with a smile

Being confident with a healthy amount of paranoia when making well-researched suggestions will allow you to face your manager. Cockiness can only get you to the meeting room, and not to the admin and finance departments that will process the budget and logistics of the plan.

These tips can help you to thrive even in heavily-politicized work environments and dealing with passive-aggressive managers who have the goal of kicking you out of their department. Overall, these can help you become better in your job. – Rappler.com

