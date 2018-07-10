Dimples talks about being co-owner of Asia's Lashes beauty center

Published 11:30 AM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Dimples Romana has taken on many roles in her life, both on-screen and off-screen. And recently, she's added another notch to her belt as an entrepreneur.

The Bagani actress is one of the showbiz partners of Asia's Lashes Corporation, a beauty center which offers eye lash extensions, body waxing, body massages, and facials.

At the opening of the new branch in Makati, Dimples told media that she feels accomplished everytime that they open a branch. "It really thrills me and and moves me everytime we open a new branch because that means the business is really thriving and it's really doing very well," she said.

She also said that as a "mompreneur," she finds it empowering to open a business.

When it comes to juggling her responsibilities as an actress, mom, and businesswoman, Dimples admits it can be challenging.

"Balance is a tricky thing. As you know, we move in very fast times and you know, we're very dynamic. But I'm very lucky to have friends like Ate Lea [Urbani], whose really mentoring me into a good business like Asia's Lashes," she said.

According to Dimples, Lea is the one who makes sure that everything runs smoothly. She visits and constantly checks the branches and while touching base with franchisees.

With so many businesses she could have gone into, why a spa and lashes salon? Dimples said that she wanted to inspire people.

"I want to empower other ladies to feel beautiful all the time. And it's very timely talaga that Asia's Lashes came into the picture. Because ito, when you come into the door of Asia's lashes, we make sure that you will look and feel beautiful as you go out."

Tips in opening a business

When it comes to opening a business, Dimples said the first requirement is to be trustworthy and reliable.

"You know ang galing (it's great). if you think about it, it is our 12th branch and that means na from branch 1 onto the 11th, it's doing well, kaya nag-mumultiply siya (it keeps multiplying)," she said.

She also said that one of the best advice she has gotten is to be transparent in business.

"You talk about things, you lay everything on the line. Alam mo na yung mga cards mo, what you have to be dealing with, especially with customer service kasi sales di ba, serbisyo yung binibenta mo dito hindi lang basta produkto. So importante na you're very hands on."

(You talk about things, you lay everything on the line. You know your cards, what you to have be dealing with, espcially customer service, because it's sales. You are selling services, not just a product. So it's important for you to be very hands on.) – Rappler.com