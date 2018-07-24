What can budding photographers and entrepreneurs do to widen their horizons?

Published 12:39 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – What happens when innovation, entrepreneurship, and photography combine?

Rappler talks to SweetEscape CEO and co-founder David Soong to talk about photography and beyond. David co-founded SweetEscape, an app-based photography service that allows travelers to connect with local professional photographers all around the world.

Since its launch in 2016, the service has covered over 400 cities worldwide and is the top holiday photo service in Indonesia. Its popularity is rising in the Philippines as well.

What happens when passion and business cross paths? What can budding photographers and entrepreneurs do to widen their horizons?

Tune in to Rappler on Tuesday, July 24 and join the discussion. – Rappler.com