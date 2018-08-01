Why ditch a life of glamor for farming in Bulacan?

Published 9:32 AM, August 01, 2018

Louis Faure was set for life. He graduated from one of the most prestigious business schools in France, a university whose students corporations fight over to hire as employees. But he knew better than to go down this convenient route.

Rappler contributor Boris Joaquin interviews this young Frenchman on how he found his true purpose halfway around the globe. Now, through farming in Bulacan, he’s helping others realize their own calling, too.

Watch the interview live on Rappler on Wednesday, August 1. – Rappler.com