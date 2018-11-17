From doodle-friendly diaries to pocketable planners, there's something here for everyone

Published 12:03 PM, November 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Christmas season is finally here, bringing along with it Jose Mari Chan tunes, colorful parols, endless sales, and yes, a bunch of new planners for those who hope to make the upcoming year their best year ever.

From the classic Starbucks planner, to Muji's minimalist, no-frills design, there's a planner for every need and style. Here are our picks, sorted by need or style:

For doodlers and journallers

Let’s Be Explorers, by Everyday Explorers

If you're toying with the idea of bullet journalling in 2019 but are balking the idea of doing everything from scratch, then this planner might be your happy medium. It's dateless, so you have to write down the dates yourself, but it already comes printed with the yearly, quarterly, and monthly layouts, so you don't have to do that much work. It also has a dot grid, which gives you enough space to take down notes and put in your bullet journal key (or your doodles). It comes in ivory, fountain-pen friendly paper, with a deep teal cover, and includes a pack of stickers – perfect for getting creative with your notes! It's available online for P980.

Filed Scribble Planner

With pages that are plain enough to doodle and draw on, plus artwork by 7 local artists to kick off each month, this planner has enough room – and inspiration – for creativity. The 2019 Filed Scribble Planner is also filled with features, such as an expense tracker, monthly spreads, and weekly spreads. It also has a page where you can track your favorite song every month (to be compiled at the end of the year for a 2019 playlist), and a page where you can list all the great decisions you made during the year. Oh, and it comes with a sticker sheet too! The Filed Scribble Planner is available online for P875, which comes with a free nickname monogramming on the cover, and a purse type case you can store your planner in.

No-nonsense planners

Muji planner

Trust Muji to come up with a planner that looks so plain, but also so chic. The planner has a plain cover that comes in either black or white. On the inside, it has weekly spreads in a minimalist design, and a grid lined blank page on the other side. All that emptiness works both if you like your planners clean and neat, or if you like to customize, because there's definitely a lot of space here to get creative. Prices start at P325, and is available in Muji stores.

Leuchtturm1917 planner

If you like things plain but enjoy a pop of color, Leuchtturm1917 planners are for you. The planner comes in a plain cover, with an elastic band to keep it closed, and fabric page markers. With covers in a range of colors, you're spoilt for choice while being guaranteed that you'll still be using quality stationery. You can choose between two layouts: Daily, if you want space to itemize every single task you need to get done in a day, and Weekly, if you prefer seeing your to-dos on a broader scale. You can get them for P799 at Noteworthy stores.

Planners you can get from promos

Starbucks 2019 planner

Is it even Christmas without the Starbucks planner? The 2019 planner comes in two colors, and each variant comes with a limited edition Starbucks card. Inside, it's got colorful artwork, as well as monthly and weekly spreads with space enough to list down a day's worth of tasks and to-dos. The beverage vouchers, of course, are part of the planner again this year. The planners can be redeemed with 18 stickers that you can collect for every tall, grande, or venti Starbucks handcrafted beverage – and you don't need to buy a set number of holiday drinks this time. Stickers can be collected until January 7, and planners can be redeemed until March 8.

CBTL Giving Journal

Here's another planner that coffee-lovers will easily be able to earn. The Giving Journal has been a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf holiday tradition for years, and the 2019 edition is designed with the theme "Live Generously" in mind. It comes in 4 different covers: two minimalist cork covers, and two gold foil-stamped hardbound in black and teal grey. Inside, there are 12 different illustrations by local artists to start of each month. It takes 12 stamps or 12 beverages to claim the Giving Journal, and as it is every year, proceeds from redeemed journals will benefit the Real LIFE Foundation, which supports the education and empowerment of underprivileged youth.

Sunnies Agenda

If you dig the millennial aesthetic of Sunnies Studios, you may also want to get your hands on one of their 2019 planners, called the Sunnies Agenda. The 2019 edition is inspired by anime, and the inside includes monthly dividers featuring artwork inspired by films like Voltes V, Princess Mononoke, and Sailor Moon. It also has a spread that has a beginner's guide to anime films. And then of course, there's the minimalist weekly and monthly spreads that will make planning easy and so very chic. It comes in two covers: one with anime characters, and a more minimalistic one, with a basic geometric illustration. You can take home the planners at P199 for every pair of sunglasses you purchase, or P599 if you're buying it on its own. They're available in store at Sunnies Studios or Sunnies Face branches.

For travellers

Where to Next 2019 Planner

Made especially for travellers, this planner has features that will not only inspire your travels, but will help you make them happen. On the inspiration front, there are pages dedicated to a travel bucket list, photographs and art of beautiful destinations, and 12 stories of people pursuing their passions. On the execution side, there's a vacation leave tracker, a packing list, a checklist of destinations visited, zero-waste tips, calendars, and of course, the monthly spreads and weekly pages so you can actually do your planning. The dark green leatherette cover with an elastic band makes the planner look especially premium. This year, 10% of profits from the planner will go to the Aeta communities in Yangil and Botolan, Zambales, so you get to do some good too. It's available online for P680.

Papemelroti Pocket Planner

If you're the type of person who likes having their planner with them everywhere they go – even while travelling – then this planner is your best bet. It's about as big as your passport, making it easy to tote around during your travels. It's also got a bunch of designs – some travel related – to keep you inspired. Best of all, it's only P20 – so you have more money to put into your travel fund (the price makes it a perfect bulk-Christmas present too)! The planner is available at Papemelroti stores, or online.

For people who are still struggling to adult

Young Adult Planner

The planner's name says it all. Clearly made for and by millennials who need a little (or a lot of) help in the adulting department, it's packed with features that will help you adult, or at least allow you to laugh at yourself as you attempt to do so. The planner has quarterly check-in pages that allow you to track your self-improvement progress over the months (you can rate yourself on items like "attendance and punctuality," "working out," or "meeting deadlines"). It also has a guide to how often household items can be replaced, and graphics that poke fun at office culture, drinking culture, and other millennial pastimes. You can pre-order them via Shopee for P315.

Belle Du Jour Power Planner

The Belle Du Jour Power Planner returns this year in the same style that has become its signature. The 2019 planner has colorful artwork and empowering quotes filling its pages, along with other helpful features, such as a cash flow tracker, menstrual tracker, and goal page. Of course, the BDJ planner's other signature feature, the coupons, are returning as well. This time, there's an entire separate booklet's worth of deals for freebies and discounts for establishments such as Browhaus, Celeteque, Serenitea, Ace Water Spa, and a lot of other places that answer to your adulting needs. The Belle Du Jour Power Planner is available for P520 at National Bookstore outlets, or on their website.

Witty Will Save the World 2019 Planner

Yes, adulting can really be hard sometimes, but with some laughs, it becomes bearable. Aptly titled "Relaks stress lang yan, matatapos din in 30-40 years," the 2019 planner from Tita Witty is guaranteed to lighten the mood even on the toughest of days – or at least make one feel a little less alone in this whole adulting struggle. The planner is available for P550 at Fully Booked, or online.

Which planner is your favorite? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com