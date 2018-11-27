Catch the interview here

Published 6:00 PM, November 27, 2018

A very large part of coaching is raising awareness so that the coachee perceives discrepancies in what they are saying and choices that they didn’t know they had. The coach can build a bridge between internal and external experience of happiness and the way we elect to be happy on a daily basis.

When coaching a person, the energy is inwards. Clients or coachees have the opportunity to connect with their inner wisdom and connect the pieces to discover the next steps.

To describe this coaching process, Boris Joaquin talks to world-renowned business educator and coach Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, a leading expert in his field. His singular ability to get results for top leaders has drawn over 150 CEOs and their management teams to address change in the workplace.

Dr. Marshall Goldsmith has been recognized every year for the past four years as one of the "Top 10 Business Thinkers in the World" and the top-rated executive coach in the world by Thinkers50. His client list is a who's who of America’s top CEOs and brands.

He is the author or editor of 35 books, which have sold more than two million copies, been translated into 30 languages, and become best-sellers in 12 countries.

He has written three New York Times best-sellers: Triggers, MOJO, Triggers: Creating Behavior That Lasts. – Rappler.com

Video shot by United Neon Media Productions (Christel Arguelles, Mark Tito, James San Andres and Baby Ruth Estrada)