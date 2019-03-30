Filipino-American Anthony Franciso is a senior visual development artist at Marvel Studios and has worked on costumes for 'Captain Marvel,' Loki, Groot, and 'Black Panther'

Published 6:32 PM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – What makes Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters such a success? Aside from a stellar cast and a great story, each film also features a talented, behind-the-scenes crew and team – visual artists included.

Anthony Francisco, Filipino-American senior visual development artist at Marvel Studios, is one of them.

Recently adding Captain Marvel to his superhero resume, Anthony designed the costumes of Captain Marvel, Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), and the Krees. His previous credits include Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston), Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, and Dora Milaje from Black Panther.

Marvel dream come true

Anthony shares with Rappler how working in Marvel was – and still is – a daily dream come true for him. “I get to work on characters that I grew up with that I loved! And I get to work on really amazing movies," he says.

With such a prestigious career at Marvel Studios, one may ask: How did Anthony catch his big Marvel break? For Anthony, it was simple – he made friends at school.

“Most of the people I know at Marvel I knew because I used to teach a character design class,” Anthony says.

“Ryan Meinerding, the head of visual development at Marvel Studios, was actually a student of mine before. Knowing people there is what led me to find out there was an opening, and I just applied for it," he adds.

Anthony then explains that the previous visual development co-head at Marvel Studios, Charlie Wen, hired him initially on just a freelance basis. Anthony was assigned to work on aliens for Guardians of the Galaxy for 3 weeks.



"But then the 3 weeks became 6 years,” Anthony recalls with a smile.

Captain Marvel's magic

Anthony's latest Marvel gig was helping design Captain Marvel's costume – an honor for Anthony, who believes that the first female-led Marvel film added to the MCU's roster of superheroes.

“She symbolizes strength and her story is breaking new boundaries that she's not the damsel in distress," he says.

“Another reason why the film's successful is it's not banking on the sexuality of the character," Anthony adds, also noting that her costume followed suit (no pun intended).

Andy Park, who designed the costumes in the film, took heavy influence from Jamie McKelvie, the artist who redesigned Captain Marvel's costume for the comics.

"I also helped out with Captain Marvel's costume, and that was really fun to do, looking through the different amazing designs through the years.”

Designing Supreme Intelligence

Calling it his very own, Anthony takes most pride in designing the film version of Supreme Intelligence.

“I was a big fan of Supreme Intelligence in the comic book and it was my design for the film version that got approved," he gleefully shares.

His creative inspiration? Tikbalangs

And how does Anthony stay creative? “I always create characters in my imagination, and I daydream a lot. That's why I wasn't that good in school in the Philippines,” Anthony says with a laugh.

“My upbringing with the Filipino stories I grew up with, like the tikbalang and those worlds made me dream a lot,” he adds. “Disney cartoons like Alice in Wonderland spark your creativity, too. And of course, comic books!”

Pop culture is also a vital source of inspiration for Anthony – from videos about comics, toys, and even anime – a genre he would love to work on soon.

"I would love to do my own thing! Create my own world, my own Filipino cartoon or something – tikbalangs, dwendes, all in one world. There's Filipino martial arts, too, and that would be nice to develop into a superhero type of thing," he says.

Speaking of Filipino superheroes, Anthony also shares his excitement for the upcoming Marvel comic book series, War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas.

Created by Greg Pak and Gang Hyuk Lim, this new series features the first Marvel Filipina superheroine Wave, created by Filipino artist Leinil Francis Yu.

“I would love to see Wave become live-action hopefully one of these days,” says Anthony.

And we don't doubt that he'll be lending a hand to its success too, if ever. – Rappler.com

