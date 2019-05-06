The 'Dawson's Creek' actress gives advice to graduates on getting a jobs and pursuing your dreams

Published 5:53 PM, May 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and director Katie Holmes was the guest commencement speaker during the graduation ceremonies at the University of Toledo on Saturday, May 4.

During her speech, Katie, whose brother studied in the university, shared how she was nervous when she was guesting on Saturday Night Live and before she got the part in Dawson's Creek. Both her parents calmed her in those moments.

"Don't be intimidated about that first job or internship or audition. And if you get it, well I have some tips for what you’ll need when you’re first starting out,” she said.

One of those tips was about feeling comfortable if you're moving to another state, just like she did when she started filming for Dawson's Creek. "If you're moving out, make sure you have what you need to feel comfortable," she said.

“Another thing I learned, don’t use a fake ID to buy wine and then try to pay with a check. I’m aware that no one pays by check these days, but that’s just more reason not to do it. That’ll be extra confusing,” she said as the audience laughed.

She also reminded them of the dos and donts when a natural disaster strikes, the importance of traveling and some moments she when through in auditions. She also reminded them the importance of the people who support them and kindness.

But she also had a reminder for the women in the audience. "For the young women in the audience, I want to encourage you to lift up, listen to, and to trust one another. I would not have been able to direct the films I’ve directed without a chorus of talented, creative, and brilliant women to give me support, to workshop ideas with me, and to proofread my emails to make sure they don't sound angry,” she said.

“Women need each other now more than ever, to continue the fight over equal pay, mutual respect and the war against systemic abuse and mistreatment....Especially now, women supporting women could not be more important.”

Watch the actress' speech starting at the 46:00 mark in the video.

Katie was given an honorary doctorate of human letters. –Rappler.com