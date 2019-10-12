MANILA, Philippines – If you ask Richard Bolisay what his favorite Filipino movie is (of all time, I must add), he pauses. He ponders. He opens his mouth slightly only to take it back. It takes a few seconds more before he finally concedes: it's much too difficult a question to answer.

That it's hard for Richard to pick just one is testament to the passion and work he's poured into Philippine cinema – as among this generation's most beloved critic and academic.

But how did Richard end up where he is now? And why does he do what we do?

In this episode of Hustle's Inside the Industry we talk to Richard about his work, why he does it, and his upcoming book, Break It to Me Gently: Essays on Filipino Film.

Catch Richard's book launch on October 19 at Gateway Mall, and let's take the podcast discussion from offline to real life. – Rappler.com