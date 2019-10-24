MANILA, Philippines – For better or worse, a handful of millennials' first foray into the wildly fascinating world of fashion (and lifestyle journalism) might just be through the iconic The Devil Wears Prada.

The scene wherein Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) delivers an emotionless but intense monologue on cerulean and the fashion cycle is iconic in every way. But inasmuch as the movie is fun and memorable, it also paints an understandable limited view of how the fashion indsutry actually works.

In 2019, brand owners are becoming more thoughtful – or at least, the likes of PROUDRACE's Rik Rasos are.

For this episode of Inside the Industry, Hustle talks to Rik about co-founding his own brand back in 2009, the struggles along the way, the thoughtfulness that should come with design, and why 10 years later, he's trying to unlearn all the things he's learned.

