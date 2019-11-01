MANILA, Philippines – Tell him his “hero product” is a viral sensation and Chino Cruz, self-professed food geek and founder of Baker on East, retreats just a little bit – as if on impulse.

It definitely isn’t an exaggeration, however, to say that his donuts are in demand. That they’re hard to get a hold of isn’t surprising – the amount of time it takes to produce one batch and the sheer number of curious tasters and loyal fans are a happy mismatch.

In this episode of Inside the Industry, Rappler talks to Chino about the creative process, why bedtimes are much earlier now, Eurovision, the 4 Cs of the Filipino food market, and how a non-sweet tooth ended up creating desserts.

Catch Inside the Industry wherever you listen to podcasts and watch out for Part 2 of the conversation next week! – Rappler.com