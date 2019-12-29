

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tucked among upscale homes in Villa Aurora is Murals Hostel, Café and Coworking space.

The demand for coworking space has grown all over the Philippines, where there is a vibrant technology and startup sector.



For many companies, it is no longer feasible to rent an entire space for small teams who may work from home sometimes.



But what Murals offers is far from your typical office-type coworking space. (READ: Coworking, flexible workspace: An emerging driver of property demand)

“We didn’t want it to be as uptight or formal as your typical coworking space,” owner Mikhaela Caram said.



A possible explanation for the recent growth in coworking cafe concepts in Cebu is that while the startup industry is taking off, and the number of young people getting into freelancing and independent creative work increasing, the standard office-type space might not take off in the unapologetically laid back culture of Cebu.





The space is brightly painted and connected to a hostel and in front of it is The Daily Grind cafe.

The hostel and coworking space share the same staff, so it feels like you're walking into a resort lounge but you're in the middle of the city.



Like your typical coworking space, there is free-flowing coffee, a pantry and refrigerator to store your food (yes, outside food is allowed inside).



But unlike many coworking spaces, Murals prioritizes leisure and fun activities for hostel guests and coworking space users.









“We have quiz nights inside, acoustic nights outside, and you get to mingle with people from all over the world,” Karam told Rappler.



Since it is located inside a residential village, the area is safe to walk around in case you need to walk off that writers or creative block.





Despite the leisure feel, it’s surprisingly a space where you can still be productive or just lay back and binge on Netflix.



Right outside the space, The Daily Grind cafe offers espresso drinks, breakfast food, pasta, among others.





For guests of the hostel, it’s free to use the space. But if you just want to come in and get some work done, it costs P150 for 3 hours, P250 for 6 hours and P350 for an entire day.



And after a work day, you can grab a drink during happy hour at The Daily Grind’s rooftop bar from 5 pm to 7 pm

Murals Coworking Space is open from 6 am to 12 midnight daily and is located on President Roxas Street, Villa Aurora, Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City. – Rappler.com