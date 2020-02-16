MANILA, Philippines – There was once a time when KathNiel – the portmanteau of showbiz power couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla – was all over the media space. The duo, of course, is among the most bankable in the Philippine entertainment industry today.

But in 2019, the two put a pause to forever – at least on screen. Kathryn and Daniel decided they’d focus on their individual careers. It’s been an amazing 2019 for the two, especially for Kathryn, who starred with GMA 7 superstar Alden Richards in the hit film Hello, Love, Goodbye.

Despite a dearth of KathNiel goodness on screen in 2019, the two actually continued to work together: they opened a barbershop, Barbero Blues in SM North EDSA.

The idea behind it was simple enough. Kathryn already had a nail salon (the aptly named KathNails) that serviced mostly female clients. The two wanted a place for KathNail clients’ partners to hang out alongside a nail appointment.

You’d think it’d be easy for two young stars at the prime of their showbiz careers – with the best resources at their disposal – to put a business up. But you’d be wrong.

“It’s hard when you’re running a company. It’s a new world for us. It’s different when you’re an actress to when you enter this world,” Kathryn told media during the launch of KathNiel as the new faces of phone app PayMaya. Kathryn also said her mom, Min, was a valuable mentor for the budding entrepreneurs.

While Kathryn was quick to add that they are, by no means, experts in business, they know at least one thing: “It’s important that you’re willing to learn.”

“Keep track of your expenses,” added Kathryn, noting that apps like PayMaya made tracking expenses and income practically a no brainer.

“Dapat may plano (You need to have a plan),” said Kathryn of managing one’s budget and sticking to it.

Kathryn and Daniel will be starring in several projects together in 2020 – a TV show and movie, among them. – Rappler.com